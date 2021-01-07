Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

65,280 KM

Details Description

$27,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 6571508
  2. 6571508
  3. 6571508
  4. 6571508
  5. 6571508
  6. 6571508
  7. 6571508
  8. 6571508
  9. 6571508
  10. 6571508
  11. 6571508
  12. 6571508
  13. 6571508
  14. 6571508
  15. 6571508
  16. 6571508
  17. 6571508
  18. 6571508
  19. 6571508
  20. 6571508
Contact Seller

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

65,280KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6571508
  • Stock #: 21H1537B
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV6HW567717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21H1537B
  • Mileage 65,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Detail! Non Smoker! We're pleased to offer this nice TOYOTA CERTIFIED 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited with 65,280 kms. This local RAV 4 is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Navigation System, Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated seats and Steering Wheel, Automatic transmission, Backup camera, Steering wheel controls, Climate Control Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, and more! Competitively priced and great value, this RAV 4 is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is Toyota Certified! Rest easy knowing your Certified Used Toyota will be there for you now – and down the road! From a meticulous 160-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. Hey, we even throw in a free tank of gas and your first oil change. Toyota Certified Ownership Benefits include:6 Month/10,000 kms Powertrain Coverage160 Point Inspection ProcessFree Carfax ReportRoadside Assistance7-day/1,500 Km Vehicle Exchange PrivilegeFull Tank of FuelFree First Oil & Filter Change Don’t delay! Call or email us today book your exclusive viewing and test drive appointment. Call Today 1-888-721-2779 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $495 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2020 Lexus NX 300
 15,682 KM
$46,970 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota 4Runner ...
 227,256 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota 4Runner ...
 133,950 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory