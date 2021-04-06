Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

73,205 KM

Details Description

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
AWD 4dr SE

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

73,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893097
  • Stock #: 309102A
  • VIN: 2T3JFREVXHW576679

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,205 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL PLUS ALL POWER AND LUXURY OPTIONS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

