2017 Toyota RAV4

28,000 KM

Details Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

FWD 4dr XLE

FWD 4dr XLE

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788841
  • Stock #: 7330
  • VIN: 2T3WFREVXHW347330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

