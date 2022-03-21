$22,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4dr XLE
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8788841
- Stock #: 7330
- VIN: 2T3WFREVXHW347330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9