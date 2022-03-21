Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

107,834 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,834KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8814971
  Stock #: H8234
  VIN: 2T3BFREV4HW658234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,834 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $495 service fee.

Dealer #41643

Stock #H8234

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

