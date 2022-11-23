$33,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2017 Toyota Sienna
SE 8-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9390769
- Stock #: 24UBPA64002
- VIN: 5TDXZ3DC0HS864002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA64002
- Mileage 134,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Check out the phenomenal condition of this fabulous new arrival! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is excited to present this fantastic locally owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 2017 Toyota Sienna SE with 8-passenger seating and the Technology Package! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this Toyota Certified 2017 Sienna SE has been maintained in exceptional condition throughout! Equipped with Toyota’s legendary 3.5L DOHC 24 valve V6 gasoline engine producing 266 Hp and 245 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission, this 2017 Sienna SE is the perfect solution for those long family weekend road trips, as well as your daily commute! Features include: power locks and keyless entry, 17” alloy wheels, power heated exterior mirrors, air conditioning with automatic climate control, multifunction tilt/telescopic steering wheel with integrated audio and cruise controls, power tilt/slide glass moonroof, back-up camera, navigation, rear entertainment system, and much more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2017 Toyota Sienna SE with 8-passenger seating and the Technology Package represents in this unbelievable condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
