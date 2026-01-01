$35,798+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A
2017 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$35,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNB19845
- Mileage 181,330 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade delivers a balanced combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing confident acceleration and towing capability. The TRD Sport package features a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, hood scoop, and fog lights for enhanced on-road handling and style. Inside, the Upgrade package adds a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, premium audio, smart key with push-button start, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916