Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade delivers a balanced combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing confident acceleration and towing capability. The TRD Sport package features a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, hood scoop, and fog lights for enhanced on-road handling and style. Inside, the Upgrade package adds a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, premium audio, smart key with push-button start, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2017 Toyota Tacoma

181,330 KM

Details Description Features

$35,798

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Watch This Vehicle
13470517

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13470517
  2. 13470517
  3. 13470517
  4. 13470517
  5. 13470517
  6. 13470517
  7. 13470517
  8. 13470517
  9. 13470517
  10. 13470517
  11. 13470517
  12. 13470517
  13. 13470517
  14. 13470517
  15. 13470517
  16. 13470517
  17. 13470517
  18. 13470517
  19. 13470517
  20. 13470517
  21. 13470517
  22. 13470517
  23. 13470517
  24. 13470517
  25. 13470517
Contact Seller

$35,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,330KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4HX019845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNB19845
  • Mileage 181,330 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade delivers a balanced combination of performance, comfort, and practicality. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing confident acceleration and towing capability. The TRD Sport package features a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, hood scoop, and fog lights for enhanced on-road handling and style. Inside, the Upgrade package adds a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, premium audio, smart key with push-button start, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 1,151 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 Touring CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 Touring CVT 56,403 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4T Tecknik FWD 6sp S tronic for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4T Tecknik FWD 6sp S tronic 108,213 KM $19,598 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,798

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Toyota Tacoma