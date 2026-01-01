$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksand
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 210,744 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 V6 TRD Off-Road with a six-speed automatic is built for durability and off-road performance. It features a 3.5 litre V6 engine delivering strong power and torque, paired with a capable four-wheel drive system. The TRD Off-Road package includes Bilstein off-road tuned suspension, a locking rear differential, skid plates, Crawl Control, and Multi-Terrain Select for confident handling on challenging terrain. Additional features include alloy wheels, fog lights, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, cruise control, and power accessories. With a towing capacity of approximately 6,400 pounds, it is both rugged and practical. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
