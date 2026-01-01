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The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road is built for adventure, combining rugged capability with everyday comfort. It features a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a capable four-wheel-drive system. Off-road equipment includes a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and skid plates for enhanced trail performance. The spacious cabin offers supportive seating, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Safety features include stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags. With its durable construction, impressive ground clearance, and proven reliability, the Tacoma is ready for work or weekend exploration. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2017 Toyota Tacoma

130,956 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Watch This Vehicle
14510437

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,956KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN6HX095189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,956 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road is built for adventure, combining rugged capability with everyday comfort. It features a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a capable four-wheel-drive system. Off-road equipment includes a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and skid plates for enhanced trail performance. The spacious cabin offers supportive seating, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Safety features include stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags. With its durable construction, impressive ground clearance, and proven reliability, the Tacoma is ready for work or weekend exploration. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Toyota Tacoma