Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tacoma

41,084 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Locally Driven/ Line Box/ Sunroof/ Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Locally Driven/ Line Box/ Sunroof/ Low Km

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,084KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6606962
  • Stock #: LC0699
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9HX026578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM/ Locally Driven/ Sunroof/ Lined Box



This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 41,084 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
integrated storage
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single Exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
948# Maximum Payload
4-Way Driver Seat
4.40 Axle Ratio
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat lumbar support, driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment and front passenger seat fold-down seatback
Radio: Premium Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, navigation system, 7" monitor and advanced voice recognition
Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Bilstein Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,519 KM
$42,885 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 102,288 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 27,885 KM
$65,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory