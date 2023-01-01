2017 Toyota Tundra

$38,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 2 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9588271

9588271 Stock #: 24UBNA36867

24UBNA36867 VIN: 5TFDY5F16HX636867

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 24UBNA36867

Mileage 135,279 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRD Offroad Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.