The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Coupe 1.8T combines retro styling with modern performance. Powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 170 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, it pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. Its raised suspension, wider track, and 18-inch Canyon alloy wheels give it a rugged stance, enhanced by matte-black cladding, unique bumpers, LED taillights, silver mirror caps, and a rear spoiler. Inside, it offers sport seats with yellow accents, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, a backup camera, touchscreen infotainment with App-Connect, and an available 400-watt Fender premium audio system.

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

119,478 KM

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune Coupe 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

12923033

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune Coupe 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,478KM
VIN 3VWS17AT4HM625059

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Ceramique Cloth
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA25059
  • Mileage 119,478 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Volkswagen Beetle