2017 Volkswagen Beetle
Dune Coupe 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Ceramique Cloth
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA25059
- Mileage 119,478 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Coupe 1.8T combines retro styling with modern performance. Powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine producing 170 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, it pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. Its raised suspension, wider track, and 18-inch Canyon alloy wheels give it a rugged stance, enhanced by matte-black cladding, unique bumpers, LED taillights, silver mirror caps, and a rear spoiler. Inside, it offers sport seats with yellow accents, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, a backup camera, touchscreen infotainment with App-Connect, and an available 400-watt Fender premium audio system.
