$24,897+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI - Bluetooth
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI - Bluetooth
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$24,897
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,551KM
VIN 3VWH17AU2HM508227
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R949884A
- Mileage 53,551 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a practical and affordable wagon that will never let you down thanks to an extensive reliability record. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is for sale today.
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is back for another year and is successfully replacing mid sized SUV thanks to its lifted ride height and extra cargo room. This economical and reliable wagon has proven time and time again that it will not let you down, whatever the road conditions may be.This low mileage wagon has just 53,551 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf Alltrack's trim level is 1.8 TSI. This Golf Alltrack comes with impressive standard features at a great value. It has a media touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, air conditioning, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, power, heated mirrors, power windows, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2017 Volkswagen Golf