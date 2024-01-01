Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a practical and affordable wagon that will never let you down thanks to an extensive reliability record. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is back for another year and is successfully replacing mid sized SUV thanks to its lifted ride height and extra cargo room. This economical and reliable wagon has proven time and time again that it will not let you down, whatever the road conditions may be.This low mileage wagon has just 53,551 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Golf Alltracks trim level is 1.8 TSI. This Golf Alltrack comes with impressive standard features at a great value. It has a media touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, air conditioning, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, power, heated mirrors, power windows, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2017 Volkswagen Golf

53,551 KM

Details Description Features

$24,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI - Bluetooth

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,551KM
VIN 3VWH17AU2HM508227

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R949884A
  • Mileage 53,551 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a practical and affordable wagon that will never let you down thanks to an extensive reliability record. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is for sale today.

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is back for another year and is successfully replacing mid sized SUV thanks to its lifted ride height and extra cargo room. This economical and reliable wagon has proven time and time again that it will not let you down, whatever the road conditions may be.This low mileage wagon has just 53,551 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Golf Alltrack's trim level is 1.8 TSI. This Golf Alltrack comes with impressive standard features at a great value. It has a media touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, air conditioning, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, power, heated mirrors, power windows, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 64,971 KM $70,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 121,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels 76,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf