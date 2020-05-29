+ taxes & licensing
Looking for something that can haul a bunch of things but don't want a crossover SUV? You'll probably like the 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. It offers familiar Golf goodness, such as a premium cabin and high fuel economy, but with a cavernous cargo space.
The formula is simple: Turn the Golf into a wagon by adding a foot of length to the Golf hatchback's cargo area and get more space in return. The result is 66.5 cubic feet of space to carry stuff when you fold the rear seats, which is the kind of space typically offered by compact crossover SUVs (the Ford Escape, for example, offers 68.1 cubic feet). Factor in the Golf's efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine, available all-wheel drive (a new addition this year) and premium interior, and you've got an excellent choice for the crossover-averse or anyone who just prefers the sleeker look of a wagon.
