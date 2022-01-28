Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

119,770 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI * STAGE 1 TUNED ** AUDI TTRS BRAKES ** GOLF R SUSPENSION *

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI * STAGE 1 TUNED ** AUDI TTRS BRAKES ** GOLF R SUSPENSION *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8253892
  Stock #: NG141374A
  VIN: 3VWH17AUXHM511487

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 119,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

