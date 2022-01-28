$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI * STAGE 1 TUNED ** AUDI TTRS BRAKES ** GOLF R SUSPENSION *
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
119,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8253892
- Stock #: NG141374A
- VIN: 3VWH17AUXHM511487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 119,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
