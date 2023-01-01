Menu
Account
Sign In
AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

82,900 KM

Details Description Features

$16,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline+

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

  1. 10829652
  2. 10829652
  3. 10829652
  4. 10829652
  5. 10829652
  6. 10829652
  7. 10829652
  8. 10829652
  9. 10829652
  10. 10829652
  11. 10829652
  12. 10829652
  13. 10829652
  14. 10829652
  15. 10829652
  16. 10829652
Contact Seller

$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,900KM
Used
VIN 3VW2B7AJ8HM282350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4314
  • Mileage 82,900 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King George Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Versa S CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Nissan Versa S CVT 3,835 KM $23,780 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 27,258 KM $27,780 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 143,727 KM $12,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King George Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-3644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta