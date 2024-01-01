$19,878+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Autobahn - Sunroof
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Autobahn - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$19,878
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,123KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW4T7AJ9HM348040
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R152814A
- Mileage 59,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 59,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Autobahn. This Jetta GLI is a sport sedan that comes loaded with both comfort and performance. It comes with a unique appearance package including a lip spoiler, fog lights, and aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 59,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Autobahn. This Jetta GLI is a sport sedan that comes loaded with both comfort and performance. It comes with a unique appearance package including a lip spoiler, fog lights, and aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2006 Ford Freestyle SE 171,960 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX - Cooled Seats 0 $57,895 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 33,856 KM $29,898 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,878
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2017 Volkswagen Jetta