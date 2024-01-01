Menu
For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. <br> <br>Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 59,123 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Jettas trim level is GLI Autobahn. This Jetta GLI is a sport sedan that comes loaded with both comfort and performance. It comes with a unique appearance package including a lip spoiler, fog lights, and aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

VIN 3VW4T7AJ9HM348040

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R152814A
  • Mileage 59,123 KM

Vehicle Description

For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 59,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Autobahn. This Jetta GLI is a sport sedan that comes loaded with both comfort and performance. It comes with a unique appearance package including a lip spoiler, fog lights, and aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather sport seats which are heated in front, a sport leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

