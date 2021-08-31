2017 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
604-346-5151
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Apple Car Play
Heated Seats
Back-Up Camera
Great on Gas
The 2017 Jetta does measure up well in technology. The four-cylinder engine is fun and fuel-efficient.
The spacious backseat and big trunk deliver the roominess of a big sedan with the footprint of a compact car.
Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H7384
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9