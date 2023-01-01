Menu
<p>Local, Sportline AWD, 3.6L 6 cyl, 8 spd auto, navigation, climate control,  pwr heated/cooled front seats, rain sensing wipers, HID h/lights, bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, pwr liftgate, moonroof, fog lamps, 20 aluminum wheels and more to offer you. </p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p>

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LOCAL, AWD 4dr Sportline

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Used
VIN WVGEF7BP8HD004210

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23167
  • Mileage 0 KM

Local, Sportline AWD, 3.6L 6 cyl, 8 spd auto, navigation, climate control,  pwr heated/cooled front seats, rain sensing wipers, HID h/lights, bluetooth, backup camera, reverse sensing, pwr liftgate, moonroof, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and more to offer you. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

