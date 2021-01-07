2017 Volvo S90

+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
+ taxes & licensing
Comes loaded with 20' wheels, 360 camera, BLIS blind spot, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, graphical heads up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Park assist pilot, and much more! BONUS comes with a full set of winter tires mounted on Volvo alloy wheels! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9