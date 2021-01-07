Menu
2017 Volvo S90

72,859 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2017 Volvo S90

2017 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription

2017 Volvo S90

T6 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6449170
  Stock #: U3152A
  VIN: YV1A22ML7H1000365

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  Interior Colour Amber Leather
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # U3152A
  Mileage 72,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes loaded with 20' wheels, 360 camera, BLIS blind spot, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, graphical heads up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Park assist pilot, and much more! BONUS comes with a full set of winter tires mounted on Volvo alloy wheels! Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

