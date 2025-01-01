$24,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr T6 Drive-E Premier
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3874A
- Mileage 101,402 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Refined Power in Magic Blue
Step into luxury and performance with this beautifully maintained 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD, finished in deep and elegant Magic Blue Metallic. This compact luxury SUV delivers a perfect balance of Scandinavian design, dynamic power, and advanced safety, making it an exceptional choice for drivers who appreciate both style and substance.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged engine, the XC60 T6 produces a spirited 302 horsepower, paired with a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, giving you confident handling in any weather condition.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and upscale cabin with premium leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and Volvos intuitive Sensus infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.
Volvos commitment to safety shines through with features like City Safety collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning, helping you stay protected on every journey.
With timeless styling, solid performance, and impressive safety credentials, this 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD in Magic Blue offers outstanding value in a premium pre-owned SUV. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
