Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Refined Power in Magic Blue Step into luxury and performance with this beautifully maintained 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD, finished in deep and elegant Magic Blue Metallic. This compact luxury SUV delivers a perfect balance of Scandinavian design, dynamic power, and advanced safety, making it an exceptional choice for drivers who appreciate both style and substance. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged engine, the XC60 T6 produces a spirited 302 horsepower, paired with a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, giving you confident handling in any weather condition. Inside, youll find a comfortable and upscale cabin with premium leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and Volvos intuitive Sensus infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Volvos commitment to safety shines through with features like City Safety collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning, helping you stay protected on every journey. With timeless styling, solid performance, and impressive safety credentials, this 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD in Magic Blue offers outstanding value in a premium pre-owned SUV. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2017 Volvo XC60

101,402 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr T6 Drive-E Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12380553

2017 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr T6 Drive-E Premier

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,402KM
VIN YV449MRK9H2065025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3874A
  • Mileage 101,402 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Refined Power in Magic Blue

Step into luxury and performance with this beautifully maintained 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD, finished in deep and elegant Magic Blue Metallic. This compact luxury SUV delivers a perfect balance of Scandinavian design, dynamic power, and advanced safety, making it an exceptional choice for drivers who appreciate both style and substance.

Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged and supercharged engine, the XC60 T6 produces a spirited 302 horsepower, paired with a responsive 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, giving you confident handling in any weather condition.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and upscale cabin with premium leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and Volvos intuitive Sensus infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Volvos commitment to safety shines through with features like City Safety collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning, helping you stay protected on every journey.

With timeless styling, solid performance, and impressive safety credentials, this 2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD in Magic Blue offers outstanding value in a premium pre-owned SUV. Come see it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 112,348 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD 59,990 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline -Ltd Avail- for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline -Ltd Avail- 112,590 KM $13,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC60