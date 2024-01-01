$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 Momentum
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4A22PK6H1111298
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SA43495A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic AWD
AWD, Leather.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury SUV
Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the XC90âs uniquely understated and elegant design, both inside and out. A commanding driving position and relatively generous on-board space are also noted. The high-performing lighting system is a feature favourite among many owners, as is the optional stereo system upgrade, which is a must-have for audiophiles. A peaceful drive helps round out the package, and owners of T8-powered models report eight-cylinder performance and four-cylinder fuel consumption. Source: autoTRADER.ca
