2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic AWD

AWD, Leather.


Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury SUV


Reviews:
 * Most owners rave about the XC90âs uniquely understated and elegant design, both inside and out. A commanding driving position and relatively generous on-board space are also noted. The high-performing lighting system is a feature favourite among many owners, as is the optional stereo system upgrade, which is a must-have for audiophiles. A peaceful drive helps round out the package, and owners of T8-powered models report eight-cylinder performance and four-cylinder fuel consumption. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Volvo XC90

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4A22PK6H1111298

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SA43495A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic AWD

AWD, Leather.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Luxury SUV


Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the XC90âs uniquely understated and elegant design, both inside and out. A commanding driving position and relatively generous on-board space are also noted. The high-performing lighting system is a feature favourite among many owners, as is the optional stereo system upgrade, which is a must-have for audiophiles. A peaceful drive helps round out the package, and owners of T8-powered models report eight-cylinder performance and four-cylinder fuel consumption. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2017 Volvo XC90