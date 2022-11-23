$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Listing ID: 9441558
- Stock #: 22RM3842A
- VIN: ZARFAEAV9J7581494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Some features included in this Alfa Romeo include leather heated front sport seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with LED display, dual-zone temperature control, Navigation System, cruise control, Bluetooth, power front seats with driver memory, rear tinted windows, remote starter, front and rear park assist, as well as a power liftgate and 19-inch alloy wheels. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
