The 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv combines refined performance with advanced comfort and technology. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The cabin features leather seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and three-zone automatic climate control. A panoramic sunroof and power liftgate enhance convenience, while Audi Drive Select adjusts driving dynamics. The infotainment system includes navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Safety features include a rearview camera, parking sensors, and available blind-spot monitoring for added confidence on the road.

2018 Audi Q5

129,822 KM

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
129,822KM
VIN WA1BNAFY4J2227219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,822 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv combines refined performance with advanced comfort and technology. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The cabin features leather seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and three-zone automatic climate control. A panoramic sunroof and power liftgate enhance convenience, while Audi Drive Select adjusts driving dynamics. The infotainment system includes navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Safety features include a rearview camera, parking sensors, and available blind-spot monitoring for added confidence on the road.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

