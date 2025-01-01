$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,822 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv combines refined performance with advanced comfort and technology. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The cabin features leather seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and three-zone automatic climate control. A panoramic sunroof and power liftgate enhance convenience, while Audi Drive Select adjusts driving dynamics. The infotainment system includes navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Safety features include a rearview camera, parking sensors, and available blind-spot monitoring for added confidence on the road. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916