Menu
Account
Sign In
FULLY LOADED!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Leather seats, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2018 BMW M240i Xdrive is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used M240i Xdrive is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2018 BMW 2 Series

115,479 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive coupé

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive coupé

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10850652
  2. 10850652
  3. 10850652
Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,479KM
Used
VIN WBA2J7C59JVB28571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5961A
  • Mileage 115,479 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Leather seats, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2018 BMW M240i Xdrive is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used M240i Xdrive is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Removable-Panels
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 86,919 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Kia Soul EX IVT 58,978 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT 61,094 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 2 Series