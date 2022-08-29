Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

68,076 KM

White Rock Dodge

340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof

340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

68,076KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9296275
  Stock #: 18450
  VIN: WBA8B7C52JA190393

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18450
  • Mileage 68,076 KM

Vehicle Description

While many thought it would not be possible, perfection has been reinvented with this 2018 BMW 3 Series. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is for sale today.

Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This sedan has 68,076 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3 Series's trim level is 340i xDrive Sedan. This stylish BMW 340i xDrive 3 Series Sedan comes loaded with a long list of premium features such as full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with sunshade, 9 speaker stereo with USB/Bluetooth connection and 20 GB of internal memory, heated power adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push button start, sport heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Hud, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

