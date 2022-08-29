$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 BMW 3 Series
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9296275
- Stock #: 18450
- VIN: WBA8B7C58JA190393
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18450
- Mileage 68,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This sedan has 68,076 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 340i xDrive Sedan. This stylish BMW 340i xDrive 3 Series Sedan comes loaded with a long list of premium features such as full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with sunshade, 9 speaker stereo with USB/Bluetooth connection and 20 GB of internal memory, heated power adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push button start, sport heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Hud, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2