2018 BMW 4 Series

78,339 KM

Details

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345955
  • Stock #: N312660A
  • VIN: WBA4J7C5XJBH14366

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N312660A
  • Mileage 78,339 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW 4 Series is a a luxury sports coupe like no other.Definitely the best achieving athlete in its class, this 2018 4 Series delivers a well balanced amount of comfort and luxury. This 2018 BMW 4 Series is for sale today.

Described as perfection, this 4 Series has gained a lot of appeal thanks to its beautiful body shape and elegant curvatures. Its well sorted interior is crafted to perfection with the best of materials, providing the maximum support and comfort, all while you experience the unique BMW driving dynamics and performance.This sedan has 78,339 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 4 Series's trim level is 440i xDrive Gran Coupe. This stylish BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe comes standard with full time all wheel drive and is loaded with premium options such as a power sunroof with sunshade, engine automatic start stop feature, front fog lamps, a powerful 9 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and USB input, heated 12 way adjustable front seats with driver memory, sport multi-functional heated steering wheel, push button start, remote keyless entry, navigation, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone automatic climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

