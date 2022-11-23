$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 BMW 4 Series
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
78,339KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345955
- Stock #: N312660A
- VIN: WBA4J7C5XJBH14366
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N312660A
- Mileage 78,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Described as perfection, this 4 Series has gained a lot of appeal thanks to its beautiful body shape and elegant curvatures. Its well sorted interior is crafted to perfection with the best of materials, providing the maximum support and comfort, all while you experience the unique BMW driving dynamics and performance.This sedan has 78,339 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4 Series's trim level is 440i xDrive Gran Coupe. This stylish BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe comes standard with full time all wheel drive and is loaded with premium options such as a power sunroof with sunshade, engine automatic start stop feature, front fog lamps, a powerful 9 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and USB input, heated 12 way adjustable front seats with driver memory, sport multi-functional heated steering wheel, push button start, remote keyless entry, navigation, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone automatic climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2