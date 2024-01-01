$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1
Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,223 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i is a compact luxury crossover that has received praise for various features and qualities. Here are some of the notable aspects:Performance
- Engine and Transmission: The 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a robust 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This setup provides strong acceleration and responsive performance, making it enjoyable to drive.
- All-Wheel Drive (xDrive): The xDrive all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability, especially in adverse weather conditions, giving drivers confidence on various road surfaces.
- Fuel Efficiency: Despite its powerful engine, the X1 offers decent fuel efficiency for its class, with an EPA rating of around 22 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.
- Handling: The X1 is known for its agile handling and sporty driving dynamics, which are hallmarks of BMW vehicles. It offers a composed ride with minimal body roll and precise steering.
- Driving Modes: Different driving modes (such as Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport) allow drivers to customize the driving experience to their preference, balancing performance and efficiency.
- High-Quality Materials: The interior features high-quality materials and a well-designed cabin, giving it a premium feel. Soft-touch surfaces, upscale finishes, and attention to detail are evident throughout.
- Comfortable Seating: The seats are comfortable and supportive, suitable for long drives. Both front and rear passengers enjoy ample space and good legroom for the segment.
- Cargo Space: The X1 offers impressive cargo space for a compact SUV, with 27.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 58.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down, making it practical for daily use and road trips.
- iDrive Infotainment System: BMW's iDrive infotainment system is user-friendly and features a high-resolution display. It includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and various media options.
- Driver Assistance: Available driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, enhancing safety and convenience.
- Harman Kardon Audio System: The available Harman Kardon premium audio system delivers excellent sound quality for an immersive audio experience.
- Crash Test Ratings: The 2018 X1 received high safety ratings from the IIHS, including a Top Safety Pick designation, thanks to its robust construction and advanced safety features.
- Advanced Safety Features: Standard and optional safety features include multiple airbags, stability control, traction control, and a rearview camera.
- Exterior Styling: The X1 has a stylish and sporty exterior design, with BMW's signature kidney grille, sharp lines, and modern aesthetics that give it a distinct and appealing look.
- Visibility: The elevated driving position provides excellent visibility, making it easier to navigate through traffic and park in tight spots.
- Brand Reputation: BMW is renowned for its engineering excellence and driving pleasure, and the X1 lives up to this reputation. It offers a blend of luxury, performance, and practicality that appeals to a wide range of buyers.
- Resale Value: BMWs tend to hold their value well, and the X1 is no exception, making it a sound investment over time.
In summary, the 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i stands out for its powerful and efficient engine, engaging driving dynamics, high-quality interior, advanced technology, and strong safety ratings, making it a compelling choice in the luxury compact SUV segment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
