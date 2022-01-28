$32,995+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle Low KM/ Pano-Sunroof/ Leather/ Local
54,002KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255921
- Stock #: M778691C
- VIN: WBXHT3C39J5K23288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,002 KM
Vehicle Description
The most affordable SUV by BMW is strangely one of its most captivating vehicles. This BMW X1 is simply sublime. This 2018 BMW X1 is for sale today.
The smallest within the X range, the BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in. This SUV has 54,002 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
