2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White Sporty Design, Confident Performance Turn every drive into an experience with this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i, finished in sleek Alpine White. This stylish compact crossover blends sporty coupe-like design with BMWs renowned performance and precision handling, making it the perfect choice for those who want practicality without sacrificing excitement. Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 228 horsepower through an 8-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, providing both efficiency and confident control in all weather conditions. Inside, the X2 offers a modern and driver-focused cabin with premium materials, supportive heated sport seats, and intuitive technology that keeps you connected and comfortable. Feature highlights include: Panoramic sunroof Power tailgate Heated front seats and steering wheel Rearview camera with parking sensors Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay compatibility Automatic climate control and LED headlights Combining bold styling, agile performance, and everyday versatility, this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White embodies the spirit of BMW dynamic, refined, and built to move you. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.

2018 BMW X2

56,117 KM

Details

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

13143787

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,117KM
VIN WBXYJ5C30JEF73476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UEX48458
  • Mileage 56,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White Sporty Design, Confident Performance

Turn every drive into an experience with this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i, finished in sleek Alpine White. This stylish compact crossover blends sporty coupe-like design with BMWs renowned performance and precision handling, making it the perfect choice for those who want practicality without sacrificing excitement.

Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 228 horsepower through an 8-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, providing both efficiency and confident control in all weather conditions.

Inside, the X2 offers a modern and driver-focused cabin with premium materials, supportive heated sport seats, and intuitive technology that keeps you connected and comfortable.

Feature highlights include:

Panoramic sunroof

Power tailgate

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Rearview camera with parking sensors

Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay compatibility

Automatic climate control and LED headlights

Combining bold styling, agile performance, and everyday versatility, this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White embodies the spirit of BMW dynamic, refined, and built to move you.

Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$25,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2018 BMW X2