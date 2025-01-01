$25,585+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UEX48458
- Mileage 56,117 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White Sporty Design, Confident Performance
Turn every drive into an experience with this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i, finished in sleek Alpine White. This stylish compact crossover blends sporty coupe-like design with BMWs renowned performance and precision handling, making it the perfect choice for those who want practicality without sacrificing excitement.
Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 228 horsepower through an 8-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, providing both efficiency and confident control in all weather conditions.
Inside, the X2 offers a modern and driver-focused cabin with premium materials, supportive heated sport seats, and intuitive technology that keeps you connected and comfortable.
Feature highlights include:
Panoramic sunroof
Power tailgate
Heated front seats and steering wheel
Rearview camera with parking sensors
Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Automatic climate control and LED headlights
Combining bold styling, agile performance, and everyday versatility, this 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Alpine White embodies the spirit of BMW dynamic, refined, and built to move you.
Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
