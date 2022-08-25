Menu
2018 Cadillac XTS

82,220 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8991754
  • Stock #: 22RM8645A
  • VIN: 2G61N5S37J9141572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features this Cadillac XT5 has includes NAVIGATION, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED & POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, On Star with Bluetooth and SOS Emergency, push button start, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, power liftgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speed Automatic
V6 Cylinder Engine
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT
19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) STERLING SILVER PREMIUM PAINTED FINISH ALUMINUM
8-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS

