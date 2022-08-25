$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XTS
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 8991754
- Stock #: 22RM8645A
- VIN: 2G61N5S37J9141572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Some features this Cadillac XT5 has includes NAVIGATION, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED & POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, On Star with Bluetooth and SOS Emergency, push button start, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, power liftgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
