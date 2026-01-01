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<p>For immediate response or to book an appointment please call us at 778-385-O572 </p><p>Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Watch This Vehicle
14266991

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

1-778-385-0572

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6J1205307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For immediate response or to book an appointment please call us at 778-385-O572 

Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3

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1-778-385-XXXX

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1-778-385-0572

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$23,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Chevrolet Colorado