$23,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 140.5"
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 140.5"
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN6J1205307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For immediate response or to book an appointment please call us at 778-385-O572
Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD 9,000 KM $27,850 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 128" Z71 68,000 KM SOLD
2023 Toyota GR86 Premium 23,000 KM SOLD
Email Fraser Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales
13285 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2T3
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2018 Chevrolet Colorado