$92,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2018 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport 1LT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$92,888
+ taxes & licensing
29,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8471319
- VIN: 1G1YW2D74J5100037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 29,404 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
