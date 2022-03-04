Menu
2018 Chevrolet Corvette

29,404 KM

Details Features

$92,888

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Grand Sport 1LT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

  1. Video Thumb
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$92,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471319
  • VIN: 1G1YW2D74J5100037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 29,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

