Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Black 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Details Description

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM3JS606943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Black 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

