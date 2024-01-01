$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM3JS606943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Black 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
