2018 Chevrolet Cruze

88,884 KM

$22,004

+ tax & licensing
$22,004

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$22,004

+ taxes & licensing

88,884KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054985
  Stock #: N122594A
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7165941

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N122594A
  Mileage 88,884 KM

Vehicle Description

With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 88,884 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

