2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 8

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

One 12V DC power outlet

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Rear Leg Room: 968 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Head Room: 993 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 447 L

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 952 mm

Chevrolet MyLink

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Cloth dash trim

Leatherette/metal-look center console trim

Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear

Diameter of tires: 17.0""

Overall Width: 1$COMMA854 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA463 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA450 mm

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA067 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA486 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA374 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA356 mm

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable

Curb weight: 1$COMMA429 kg

Overall Length: 4$COMMA923 mm

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA830 mm

