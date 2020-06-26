Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  26,373KM
  Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5315033
  Stock #: UC152933
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9JF152933
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and administrative brokerage fee $695 may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Rear Leg Room: 968 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Front Head Room: 993 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 447 L
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 952 mm
  • Chevrolet MyLink
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Cloth dash trim
  • Leatherette/metal-look center console trim
  • Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0""
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA854 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA463 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA450 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA067 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA486 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA374 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA356 mm
  • OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
  • Curb weight: 1$COMMA429 kg
  • Overall Length: 4$COMMA923 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2$COMMA830 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

Call Dealer

604-498-XXXX

(click to show)

604-498-2888

