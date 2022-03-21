$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - Android Auto
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
87,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8906866
- Stock #: N147195B
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF243819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,785 KM
Vehicle Description
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 87,785 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, a rear view camera and a remote vehicle starter. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
