2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 2 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8641286

8641286 Stock #: PO02958A

PO02958A VIN: 3GCUKPEC5JG394020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PO02958A

Mileage 60,207 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover 3-Passenger Tires Audio system blackwall Driver Restriction Features front 40/20/40 split-bench 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Chevrolet MyLink Radio 7" diagonal colour touch-screen P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON AM/FM/STEREO DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.