2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Stock #: PO02958A
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC5JG394020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Summit White, this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado comes with cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, manual front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, vinyl floor covering, automatic daytime running lamps, a hitch receiver with a trailer brake control, rear tinted windows, painted front and rear bumper with a rear corner step, a back-up camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this pickup is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates at Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
