2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

60,207 KM

Details

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

60,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8641286
  • Stock #: PO02958A
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC5JG394020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PO02958A
  • Mileage 60,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Summit White, this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado comes with cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, manual front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, vinyl floor covering, automatic daytime running lamps, a hitch receiver with a trailer brake control, rear tinted windows, painted front and rear bumper with a rear corner step, a back-up camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this pickup is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates at Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
3-Passenger
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Driver Restriction Features
front 40/20/40 split-bench
4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Chevrolet MyLink Radio 7" diagonal colour touch-screen
P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON
AM/FM/STEREO
DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

