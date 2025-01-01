Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

90,123 KM

Details Description

LT

12459967

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
90,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD5SH6J4106500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT White ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.


Odometer is 1289 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

