$14,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD5SH6J4106500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT White ECOTEC 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 1289 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 1289 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 82,200 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate 25,570 KM $51,991 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core 6,600 KM $49,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2018 Chevrolet Sonic