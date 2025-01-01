$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD 4DR LS
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD 4DR LS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,544KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKAKC6JR302560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # T017806A
- Mileage 83,544 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4DR LS 83,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric ULTIMATE FWD 25,970 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend w-Urban Pkg-Black Interior IVT 52,430 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe