2018 Chrysler Pacifica

84,995 KM

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9104923
  • Stock #: NH479021A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG3JR105937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,995 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE!! LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include: Leather Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Cruise control, Rear view camera, Power seats and much more. This used Van is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date.It also retains the balance of its factory Chrysler warranty. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Chrysler Pacifica is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Ventilated Front Seats
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Google Android Auto
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
HD Radio
GPS Antenna Input
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
8-passenger seating
8.4' Touchscreen
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats w/S Logo
8-Passenger Seating & 20' Wheel Group
360 Surround-View Camera
Apple CarPlay Capable
Wheels: 20' x 7.5' Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets
TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW ALL-SEASON

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

