$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9359527
- Stock #: 23GK7753A
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG9JR290286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23GK7753A
- Mileage 64,830 KM
Vehicle Description
This Pacifica features keyless Enter n Go with push button start, leather faced and heated front bucket seats, driver and front passenger seats with automatic Advance 'n return, second row heated seats, A/C with tri-zone automatic temperature control, second-row captain chairs with in floor storage bins, third-row 60/40 split fold-in-floor bench seat, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with 13 Alpine speakers, front seatback dual 10-inch touchscreens, second and third-row USB charging port, power sliding doors, power liftgate, remote start system, security alarm, ParkView rear back-up camera, premium fog lamps, LED tail lamps, Tire & Wheel Group, Blind-Spot/Cross-Rear Path Detection, ParkSense rear park assist system and even more great features. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.