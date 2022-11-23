Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

64,830 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9359527
  2. 9359527
  3. 9359527
  4. 9359527
  5. 9359527
  6. 9359527
  7. 9359527
  8. 9359527
  9. 9359527
  10. 9359527
  11. 9359527
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,830KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9359527
  • Stock #: 23GK7753A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG9JR290286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23GK7753A
  • Mileage 64,830 KM

Vehicle Description

This Pacifica features keyless Enter n Go with push button start, leather faced and heated front bucket seats, driver and front passenger seats with automatic Advance 'n return, second row heated seats, A/C with tri-zone automatic temperature control, second-row captain chairs with in floor storage bins, third-row 60/40 split fold-in-floor bench seat, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with 13 Alpine speakers, front seatback dual 10-inch touchscreens, second and third-row USB charging port, power sliding doors, power liftgate, remote start system, security alarm, ParkView rear back-up camera, premium fog lamps, LED tail lamps, Tire & Wheel Group, Blind-Spot/Cross-Rear Path Detection, ParkSense rear park assist system and even more great features. With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2020 Acura TLX
17,264 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 64,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord SE...
 116,040 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory