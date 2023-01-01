2018 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 0 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10353387

10353387 Stock #: 11630

11630 VIN: 2C3CDZH95JH103229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 25,056 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Navigation Rear View Camera Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Blind Spot Assist Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Fixed Passenger Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Fender Flares Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 3.09 axle ratio 80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Speakers 6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Wheels: 18" x 11" Hole Shot Tires: P315/40R18 Demon Drag Sport Simulated Suede Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.