2018 Dodge Challenger
SRT Demon - Navigation
25,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353387
- Stock #: 11630
- VIN: 2C3CDZH95JH103229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,056 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Challenger is the brilliant combination of classic character and modern mechanics. It appeals to die-hards with its signature styling while the latest technology enhancements give this legend the power to uphold the weight of its storied reputation. A roomy back seat gives this muscle car more practicality than its competitors. This Challenger is equal parts icon and modern-day performance machine. This low mileage coupe has just 25,056 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by an 808HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is SRT Demon. For an unabashed, unapologetic drag car, this muscular Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has the power to awaken the driving enthusiasm in anyone. On top of its incredible performance, it comes with an aggressive appearance package, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth, a power drivers seat with Demon logo, a rearview camera, blind spot sensor, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed Passenger Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.09 axle ratio
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Speakers
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Wheels: 18" x 11" Hole Shot
Tires: P315/40R18 Demon Drag
Sport Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
