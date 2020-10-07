Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

19,642 KM

$39,885

+ tax & licensing
SXT Single Owner/ Local/ Low Km/ Blind Spot

Location

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

19,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6039714
  • Stock #: L265013A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG2JH305034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L265013A
  • Mileage 19,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ One Owner/ Alpine Sound


This low mileage coupe has just 19,047 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, a media hub with an SD card slot, a USB port, and an aux jack, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, dual exhaust, LED taillights, performance suspension, 60/40 split folding back seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG2JH305034.



Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Voice recorder
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
70 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
GPS Antenna Input
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Streaming Audio
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

