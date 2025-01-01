$23,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Dodge Charger
GT
2018 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-401-5454
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,191KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDXJG7JH293063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 293063
- Mileage 140,191 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
2022 Toyota Camry SE 85,268 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
2024 Massimo T-Boss 760 0 $17,999 + tax & lic
2023 Matrix JOLT 0 $3,499 + tax & lic
Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-401-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
604-401-5454
2018 Dodge Charger