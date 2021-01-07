2018 Dodge Durango

This low mileage SUV has just 21,662 kms. It's red in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
This Dodge Durango SRT has everything you could ask for in a high-performance SUV. This mean SUV comes with an aggressive appearance package which includes a hood scoop and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Beats 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination