2018 Dodge Durango

21,662 KM

Details Description Features

$76,998

+ tax & licensing
$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

SRT Mopar 18 Pkg/ DVD/ 20'' Black Wheels

2018 Dodge Durango

SRT Mopar 18 Pkg/ DVD/ 20'' Black Wheels

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$76,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,662KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6542058
  Stock #: LC0664
  VIN: 1C4SDJGJ6JC495645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free/ One Owner/ Loaded/ SRT Interior



This low mileage SUV has just 21,662 kms. It's red in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

This Dodge Durango SRT has everything you could ask for in a high-performance SUV. This mean SUV comes with an aggressive appearance package which includes a hood scoop and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Beats 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
506w Regular Amplifier
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Pirelli Brand Tires
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Streaming Audio
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
8.4" Touchscreen
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
SiriusXM Travel Link
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1160# Maximum Payload
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

