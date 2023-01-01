Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

121,700 KM

$34,599

+ tax & licensing
$34,599

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2018 Dodge Durango

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$34,599

+ taxes & licensing

121,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9593989
  Stock #: 19350
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG5JC400791

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 121,700 KM

The Dodge Durango remains big, brawny, and masculine in an era of soft, curvaceous crossovers, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Dodge Durango is for sale today.

This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 121,700 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Durango's trim level is GT. This 2018 Dodge Durango GT provides comfort for your adventure with heated leather seats, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. Other features on this trim include power windows, remote keyless entry, push button start, Uconnect with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

