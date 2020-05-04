Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT $71 Weekly OAC*

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT $71 Weekly OAC*

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,341KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4951128
  • Stock #: UV313613
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5JR313613
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Surrey Mitsubishi is having a 7 day only clearance event! We take the current COVID situation very seriously we are ensuring the all the vehicles are disinfected before and after every test drive our showroom is sanitized every hour you can book your appointment so that you are the only customer in the showroom and practice social distancing safely you can get approved over the phone we will also bring the vehicle to you so that you dont have to leave our home. Let us know how to serve you best and we will make it happen. We are offering up to 6 month deferrals and cash back are you looking to lower your payments we can also refinance in your current vehicle and lower your payments*Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. 6 Months Deferred Payments Cash Back Limited Time Only On Approved Credit. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 9
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Rear captain chairs
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
  • Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Fuel Capacity: 75 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 999 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0""
  • 1st$COMMA 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Max cargo capacity: 4$COMMA072 L
  • Curb weight: 2$COMMA050 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA744 kg
  • Overall Length: 5$COMMA151 mm
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA998 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3$COMMA078 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1$COMMA012 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA034 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA619 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA628 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA485 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA575 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1$COMMA238 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA725 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 3 USB ports
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA628 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

