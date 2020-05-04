2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Tumble forward rear seats

60-40 Third Row Seat

AC power outlet: 1

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Rear captain chairs

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding

Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Fuel Capacity: 75 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 999 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm

Rear Leg Room: 926 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Manual child safety locks

Diameter of tires: 17.0""

1st$COMMA 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Max cargo capacity: 4$COMMA072 L

Curb weight: 2$COMMA050 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA744 kg

Overall Length: 5$COMMA151 mm

Overall Width: 1$COMMA998 mm

Wheelbase: 3$COMMA078 mm

Front Head Room: 1$COMMA012 mm

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA034 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA619 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA628 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA485 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA575 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1$COMMA238 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA725 mm

Halogen aero-composite headlights

3 USB ports

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA628 mm

