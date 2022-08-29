$28,498+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$28,498
- Stock #: 24UBNA18109
- VIN: 2FMPK4J96JBB18109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 107,361 KM
Vehicle Description
How about an SUV that gets you the fuel economy of a compact car? If you haven’t looked at a Ford lately, look again! Check out this new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this fantastic meticulously dealer-serviced 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this immaculate OpenRoad Certified 2018 Ford Edge SEL has been maintained in phenomenal condition throughout! Equipped with Ford’s legendary 2.0L turbo-charged EcoBoost DOHC 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 280 Hp and 275 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission and Ford’s intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, this 2018 Ford Edge provides you the confidence of ultimate control with the fuel economy of a compact car! Features include: push button start, electronic stability control, power heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio/cruise controls, 17” polished alloy wheels, and much more! To truly witness the immense value that this marvelous 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD represents in this immaculate condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
