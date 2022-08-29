2018 Ford Edge

$28,498 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177301

9177301 Stock #: 24UBNA18109

24UBNA18109 VIN: 2FMPK4J96JBB18109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Unique Cloth - Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 24UBNA18109

Mileage 107,361 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS Package 6 Speed Automatic (446) - Automatic Oxford White I4 2.0L Ecoboost 250 HP (999) - Gas (W/200A 201A) Unique Cloth - Ebony

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.