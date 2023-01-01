Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

102,792 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1687469174
  3. 1687469178
  4. 1687469181
  5. 1687469185
  6. 1687469189
  7. 1687469193
  8. 1687469198
  9. 1687469202
  10. 1687469205
  11. 1687469209
  12. 1687469213
  13. 1687469217
  14. 1687469221
  15. 1687469225
  16. 1687469229
  17. 1687469232
  18. 1687469236
  19. 1687469240
  20. 1687469244
  21. 1687469247
  22. 1687469253
  23. 1687469258
  24. 1687469267
  25. 1687469274
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098492
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98JUC21693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2021 Ford Mustang GT
 26,651 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Ligh...
 28,217 KM
$94,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LOW...
 41,524 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory