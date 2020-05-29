Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-200-5722

  • 44,763KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5167598
  Stock #: 20EX3315A
  VIN: 1FM5K8HT4JGA60588
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Gorgeous 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum with NO ACCIDENTS and only 44,763 kms! It comes loaded with options such as Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Proximity Entry, Heated and Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera, Reverse Sensing System and much much more! Hurry in today before its gone!





2018 4DR Platinum Explorer 4WD

112.6" Wheelbase

3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine



*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

